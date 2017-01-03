Gyms are busy following the New Year

Gyms are busy following the New Year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSWO

Some of the most popular resolutions are saving money, being happier, and losing weight. One study says losing weight is the number one New Year's resolution, which means more people get a gym membership around this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13) Dec 9 Ranmjv 2
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec 7 Predator and prey 15
Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11) Dec '16 Jeralds brother 17
Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11) Nov '16 Unlawful 5
Brad Cox (Jan '11) Nov '16 Unlawful 24
Welcome 2/20th? Nov '16 Priscillaisanidiot 2
Amber Wuergler is an Idiot (Jul '15) Oct '16 Jamie Dundee 30
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,504

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC