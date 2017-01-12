Discover OK visits Lawton's DeLaney's Sweet Tooth Confections
Discover Oklahoma was in Lawton today touring the scrumptious delicacies offered at one local establishment. DeLaney's Sweet Tooth Confections, located on Fort Sill Blvd, offers a wide variety of southern cuisine, home-brewed coffees and cappuccinos, and delicious desserts so there's sure to be something for everyone.
