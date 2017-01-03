Comanche County District Judge Mark Smith retiring
A pillar of the Comanche County justice system for the past 25 years will be retiring at the end of the month. District Judge Mark Smith grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School before getting his law degree from Oklahoma City University.
