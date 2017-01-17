Chief Campa accepts award from committee
The Marshall Police Department announced Monday that Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa was selected as one of the 2017 recipients of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. Humanitarian awards, given by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Committee.
