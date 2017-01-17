Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Oklahoma's high asthma rates

LAWTON, OK - Oklahoma's high rate of asthma and a letter Attorney General Scott Pruitt sent to the EPA regarding methane emissions became a heated topic at Wednesday's Senate Hearing in Washington D.C. LAWTON, OK - Oklahoma's high rate of asthma and a letter Attorney General Scott Pruitt sent to the EPA regarding methane emissions became a heated topic at Wednesday's Senate Hearing in Washington D.C. A suspect in a police officer's murder directed expletive-laced outbursts at a judge during his initial hearing Thursday on charges that he also killed his ex-pregnant girlfriend A suspect in a police officer's slaying directed expletive-laced outbursts at a judge during his initial hearing Thursday on charges that he also killed his ex-pregnant girlfriend A new unit aimed at training and educating soldiers on the ins and outs of electronic warfare is now stationed at Fort Sill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.