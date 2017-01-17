Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Okla...

Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Oklahoma's high asthma rates

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KSWO

LAWTON, OK - Oklahoma's high rate of asthma and a letter Attorney General Scott Pruitt sent to the EPA regarding methane emissions became a heated topic at Wednesday's Senate Hearing in Washington D.C. LAWTON, OK - Oklahoma's high rate of asthma and a letter Attorney General Scott Pruitt sent to the EPA regarding methane emissions became a heated topic at Wednesday's Senate Hearing in Washington D.C. A suspect in a police officer's murder directed expletive-laced outbursts at a judge during his initial hearing Thursday on charges that he also killed his ex-pregnant girlfriend A suspect in a police officer's slaying directed expletive-laced outbursts at a judge during his initial hearing Thursday on charges that he also killed his ex-pregnant girlfriend A new unit aimed at training and educating soldiers on the ins and outs of electronic warfare is now stationed at Fort Sill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PepsiCo Jan 18 Mku 1
Head shops in Lawton Jan 18 VolpezPappy 1
HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13) Jan 12 Francis Hernandez 5
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Predator and prey 15
Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11) Dec '16 Jeralds brother 17
Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11) Nov '16 Unlawful 5
Brad Cox (Jan '11) Nov '16 Unlawful 24
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC