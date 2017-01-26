Alpine police confirm majority of city is without power

President Donald Trump has wrapped up the ceremony of his inauguration and shifted to governing, signaling he intends to move quickly to make a clean break from the Obama administration President Donald Trump spent part of his first full day as president berating the news media for its coverage of his inauguration LAWTON, OK - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day the 'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work annual event focused on teaching students the advantages of STEM academics and astrophysics from professionals in those fields. LAWTON, OK - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day the 'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work annual event focused on teaching students the advantages of STEM academics and astrophysics from professionals in those fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.