Alcohol sales petition drive off and running in White Oak

Proponents of beer and wine sales are trying again in one East Texas city, as petitions are being signed for off-premises consumption of beer and wine in the city of White Oak. The same issue was voted down by citizens in 2010, but a new petition drive at the White Oak Brookshire's again seeks to put the sale of beer and wine on the ballot.

