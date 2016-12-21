Shelter in place over at Utpb Stem Academy

UTPB Police are investigating a reported threat at the UTPB STEM Academy that prompted a shelter in place earlier today. A federal grand jury has returned a 23-count indictment against the former president and CEO of an Oklahoma bank that was closed by state banking regulators in January 2014, resulting in an estimated loss of $100... A federal grand jury has returned a 23-count indictment against the former president and CEO of an Oklahoma bank that was closed by state banking regulators in January 2014, resulting in an estimated loss of $100 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.