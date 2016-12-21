Person suffers life-threatening injur...

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after Tyler shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KSWO

On Wednesday night, Tyler police responded to the scene of a shooting in a neighborhood. Tyler Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13) Dec 9 Ranmjv 2
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec 7 Predator and prey 15
Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11) Dec 1 Jeralds brother 17
Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11) Nov 27 Unlawful 5
Brad Cox (Jan '11) Nov 27 Unlawful 24
Welcome 2/20th? Nov 24 Priscillaisanidiot 2
Amber Wuergler is an Idiot (Jul '15) Oct '16 Jamie Dundee 30
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,779

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC