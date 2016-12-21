Lawton shelter gears up for more people due to cold weather
Due to this artic blast that's making it's way through Texoma, local shelters are gearing up for an increase in people to house and help out. The C. Carter Crane Shelter for the homeless in Lawton has already seen more people show up early this week when temperatures started to drop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|Ranmjv
|2
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec 7
|Predator and prey
|15
|Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11)
|Dec 1
|Jeralds brother
|17
|Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11)
|Nov 27
|Unlawful
|5
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Nov 27
|Unlawful
|24
|Welcome 2/20th?
|Nov 24
|Priscillaisanidiot
|2
|Amber Wuergler is an Idiot (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Dundee
|30
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC