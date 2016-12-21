Grad Issue: Comanche student studies family history for dissertation
After a rigorous career in academia, Eric Tippeconnic, a Comanche doctoral candidate, will be receiving his doctorate degree in history, making him the first professionally trained historian in his tribe's history. Tippeconnic said that he initially began looking into graduate school and was visiting his tribal headquarters in Lawton, Oklahoma, where the education director asked him what he was interested in pursuing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|Ranmjv
|2
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec 7
|Predator and prey
|15
|Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11)
|Dec 1
|Jeralds brother
|17
|Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11)
|Nov 27
|Unlawful
|5
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Nov 27
|Unlawful
|24
|Welcome 2/20th?
|Nov 24
|Priscillaisanidiot
|2
|Amber Wuergler is an Idiot (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Dundee
|30
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC