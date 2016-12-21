Apache Casino Hotel bringing multiple concerts to Lawton
The Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton is opening a brand new event center where they plan to bring top notch entertainment to Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma. The new 1,200 seat theater will make its concert debut in 2017 when the Apache Casino brings Grammy-award winning country music legends The Oak Ridge Boys to Lawton to perform.
