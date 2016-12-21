Amid Court Challenge, Oklahoma Liquor Stores Plan For Change

Oklahoma liquor retailers are wondering how they will fit into a new regulatory landscape as they challenge sweeping voter-approved guidelines that expand wine and strong beer sales to grocery and convenience stores. J.P. Richard, owner of Cache Road Liquor & Wine in Lawton, said Thursday the passage of State Question 792 in last month's general election has created uncertainty for the state's more than 600 package liquor store operators, where state law currently restricts the sale of wine and strong beer.

