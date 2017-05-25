Woman found dead on US 301 in Lawtey

Woman found dead on US 301 in Lawtey

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: World News Report

LAWTEY, Fla. - A woman was found dead Friday morning on U.S. Highway 301 in Lawtey, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawtey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do blacks think white people owe them (Nov '07) 2 hr Facts-an-Just-Fac... 851
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07) 8 hr Big Time 263
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) 12 hr Della_sickofit23 117
Blacks Fri xfloridian 2
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) May 26 Teacher pet 28
Fort white Easter good or bad May 25 DayT386 1
in pain May 24 Hillary LOST 2
See all Lawtey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawtey Forum Now

Lawtey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawtey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Cuba
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lawtey, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,355,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC