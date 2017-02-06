Man gets 30 years for setting fire to mosque visited by Orlando shooter
An ex-convict who posted anti-Islamic rants online pleaded no contest Monday to setting fire to a mosque that the Orlando nightclub shooter occasionally attended was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Joseph Schreiber, dressed in a burnt orange jumpsuit, his wrists and ankles shackled, pleaded no contest during Monday's hearing before Circuit Judge Steven Levin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lawtey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Watchful Phart
|959
|Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10)
|Feb 2
|John
|13
|Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07)
|Feb 1
|Anon
|1,374
|WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11)
|Jan 29
|PMucker
|291
|Who is the hottest newsvixen in Jacksonville? (May '08)
|Jan 28
|BeenThereSam
|101
|Attention drivers: Waldo's 'speed trap' police ... (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|Road Runner
|65
|Two more Bradford High students arrested in gan... (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Starke mom
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lawtey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC