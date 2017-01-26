Stonington police charge man with lon...

Stonington police charge man with long history of stealing luxury cars across the country

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Stonington - Police detectives returned from Florida on Wednesday with a man who they allege stole a car he took on a test drive from a local car dealership in 2006. The man, Kevin J. Rellah, 56, of Lawtey, Fla., had been in prison there when police here obtained a warrant for his arrest for first-degree larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawtey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Duval County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Wed Rick 3
Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06) Tue Kath 270
New Bradford County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Ohyeah 3
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Jan 24 Moishe Keisterbalm 3
News Local News - People say They Know a Different J... (Aug '07) Jan 23 Anthonio 18
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) Jan 23 Angela 26
Police (May '15) Jan 21 BAR 2
See all Lawtey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawtey Forum Now

Lawtey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawtey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lawtey, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC