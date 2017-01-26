Stonington police charge man with long history of stealing luxury cars across the country
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Stonington - Police detectives returned from Florida on Wednesday with a man who they allege stole a car he took on a test drive from a local car dealership in 2006. The man, Kevin J. Rellah, 56, of Lawtey, Fla., had been in prison there when police here obtained a warrant for his arrest for first-degree larceny.
