One woman killed, three others injure...

One woman killed, three others injured in Shelby County traffic crash

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A woman who posted a photo of herself on social media staring at images on a cell phone told us it didn't take long for it to go viral. A woman who posted a photo of herself on social media staring at images on a cell phone told us it didn't take long for it to go viral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrenceburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fireworks tonight around Carlton drive area 44 min rtuj 27
zionist 3 hr Hmm 2
Recycle 15 hr Wondering 1
Hot girl who works at Dollar General in Hilltop? 21 hr Very curious 1
Blonde that drives grey acura integra 22 hr Big Daddy 1
Trailer park junkies Sun Stalk much 30
Carpet Dave Sun BBLeSabre 4
See all Lawrenceburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now

Lawrenceburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrenceburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lawrenceburg, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC