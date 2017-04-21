Religion Notes: April 21, 2017
Old Gospel Barn, 11286 Louisville Road in Cox's Creek, will have a gospel singing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Special guests will be Blessed Hope and the Cumbos. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
