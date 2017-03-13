Democrats warn against funding border...

Democrats warn against funding border wall in catchall bill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrenceburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Watts 7 min Well 2
15 yr old girl stabbed? 1 hr Jane 1
Gail Nu Nu Jones 2 hr yuck 16
Frankfort how's in lburg 6 hr wow 3
How can i get a Small loan for single mom? 9 hr In The Know 4
Rhonda Clevinger Tue Mitch 10
Gas station corner of 62 Tue Yea 5
See all Lawrenceburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now

Lawrenceburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrenceburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Lawrenceburg, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC