US Senate leader: Winners make policy, losers go home

A group numbering in the hundreds gather outside the American Legion Post 34 to protest the appearance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., and the policies of the Trump administration Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lawrenceburg, Ky. less A group numbering in the hundreds gather outside the American Legion Post 34 to protest the appearance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., and the policies of the Trump administration Tuesday, Feb. ... more Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., speaks to a gathering of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the American Legion Post 34, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lawrenceburg, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.