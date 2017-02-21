US Senate leader: Winners make policy...

US Senate leader: Winners make policy, losers go home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A group numbering in the hundreds gather outside the American Legion Post 34 to protest the appearance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., and the policies of the Trump administration Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., speaks to a gathering of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the American Legion Post 34, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lawrenceburg, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrenceburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places 14 hr Turd 2
dogfood 16 hr Jeff the Drunk 9
Craziest girls from Lawrenceburg Thu Yes 14
Old gossip, trying to find answers thousands of... Wed hummmmmm 4
smh Wed Hmmm 4
Woodford Street Tue Baby 5
Anyone know Tue Yep 3
See all Lawrenceburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now

Lawrenceburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrenceburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lawrenceburg, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC