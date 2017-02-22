Sen. McConnell Hounded by Pro-Obamacare Protesters
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reportedly shadowed by protesters for a second straight day on Wednesday, with at least 400 demonstrators outside a business luncheon - and a few unfriendly voices inside as well. As he did on Tuesday when around 1,000 protesters turned out in Lawrenceburg, Ky., the senior senator from Kentucky called the protests "about as American as apple pie," the Louisville Courier-Journal reported .
Lawrenceburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas station corner of 62
|7 hr
|A little help
|1
|Brandon Lee Stratton errl
|11 hr
|Wondering
|26
|Gail Nu Nu Jones
|12 hr
|Friend or not
|11
|Who knows Duke???
|20 hr
|Fromsomeonewhoknows
|13
|michael cinnamon is 31 (Nov '11)
|22 hr
|Tecumbas
|59
|Has anyone seen Stacy Leah?
|22 hr
|Really
|3
|How can i get a Small loan for single mom?
|Sun
|Makeasmile
|1
