New water plant clears first hurdle

GC News-Gazette It was announced during last Thursday's Leitchfield Utilities Commission meeting that the initial phase of the project to construct a new Leitchfield water treatment plant has been approved. Leitchfield Utilities Attorney David Vickery announced during the Thursday, Feb. 16 Leitchfield Utilities Commission meeting that the initial phase of garnering funding for the project from United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development had been approved.

