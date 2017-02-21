New water plant clears first hurdle -
GC News-Gazette It was announced during last Thursday's Leitchfield Utilities Commission meeting that the initial phase of the project to construct a new Leitchfield water treatment plant has been approved. Leitchfield Utilities Attorney David Vickery announced during the Thursday, Feb. 16 Leitchfield Utilities Commission meeting that the initial phase of garnering funding for the project from United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development had been approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Lawrenceburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old gossip, trying to find answers thousands of...
|54 min
|hummmmmm
|4
|need some
|2 hr
|Pimp
|7
|smh
|4 hr
|Hmmm
|4
|dogfood
|16 hr
|Itsme
|6
|Craziest girls from Lawrenceburg
|18 hr
|Ha ha
|13
|Woodford Street
|18 hr
|Baby
|5
|Anyone know
|18 hr
|Yep
|3
