New water plant clears first hurdle -

New water plant clears first hurdle -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Grayson News Gazette

GC News-Gazette It was announced during last Thursday's Leitchfield Utilities Commission meeting that the initial phase of the project to construct a new Leitchfield water treatment plant has been approved. Leitchfield Utilities Attorney David Vickery announced during the Thursday, Feb. 16 Leitchfield Utilities Commission meeting that the initial phase of garnering funding for the project from United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development had been approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrenceburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old gossip, trying to find answers thousands of... 54 min hummmmmm 4
need some 2 hr Pimp 7
smh 4 hr Hmmm 4
dogfood 16 hr Itsme 6
Craziest girls from Lawrenceburg 18 hr Ha ha 13
Woodford Street 18 hr Baby 5
Anyone know 18 hr Yep 3
See all Lawrenceburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now

Lawrenceburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrenceburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lawrenceburg, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC