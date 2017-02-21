McConnell obstructed everything in 2009. Now he says 'winners make policy and the losers go home.'
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... **NOTE: THE FORM LETTER IS BLANK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrenceburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dogfood
|53 min
|beebop
|10
|Brandon Lee Stratton errl
|2 hr
|Swanky the blue s...
|7
|Chris King son of Tabitha Holt
|12 hr
|Just saying
|1
|Tabitha Coffman King Whitenack Retallick (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|Just saying
|19
|Places
|Fri
|yep
|3
|Who's the guy at Goodwill
|Fri
|Country milf
|8
|Brandon blair
|Fri
|BEEZY
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC