Lawrenceburg man arrested on child pornography charges
According to an arrest report, 58-year-old Barry L. Tackett was arrested Wednesday night, at his home on Djeddah Drive, near Shady Lane Drive, in Lawrenceburg, as part of an online undercover investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch. Police say Tackett unwittingly sent nine files containing child pornography to Kentucky State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Lawrenceburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Bus 48
|3 hr
|BigBoy
|16
|butthurt jackie ballard
|13 hr
|Lovetohate
|7
|Jonathan & Tammy (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Ellie
|24
|Julie Rakestraw
|22 hr
|Ohhhhh no stop
|1
|michael cinnamon is 31 (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Daniel Carver
|57
|Anyone know
|Tue
|winner
|2
|Night cook at the Huddle house????? (Jul '15)
|Tue
|U lie
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC