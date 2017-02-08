Lawrenceburg man arrested on child po...

Lawrenceburg man arrested on child pornography charges

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

According to an arrest report, 58-year-old Barry L. Tackett was arrested Wednesday night, at his home on Djeddah Drive, near Shady Lane Drive, in Lawrenceburg, as part of an online undercover investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch. Police say Tackett unwittingly sent nine files containing child pornography to Kentucky State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrenceburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Bus 48 3 hr BigBoy 16
butthurt jackie ballard 13 hr Lovetohate 7
Jonathan & Tammy (Sep '15) 21 hr Ellie 24
Julie Rakestraw 22 hr Ohhhhh no stop 1
michael cinnamon is 31 (Nov '11) Wed Daniel Carver 57
Anyone know Tue winner 2
Night cook at the Huddle house????? (Jul '15) Tue U lie 18
See all Lawrenceburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now

Lawrenceburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrenceburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lawrenceburg, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC