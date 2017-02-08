Lawrenceburg man arrested on child pornography charges

According to an arrest report, 58-year-old Barry L. Tackett was arrested Wednesday night, at his home on Djeddah Drive, near Shady Lane Drive, in Lawrenceburg, as part of an online undercover investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch. Police say Tackett unwittingly sent nine files containing child pornography to Kentucky State Police.

