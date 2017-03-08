Latest Protests Against Trump Disrupt Republican Town Halls
President Donald Trump may be causing headaches for his fellow Republicans. Townhall meetings for GOP lawmakers this week have reportedly been bombarded by protesters as their offices have been flooded by phone calls and complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrenceburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas station corner of 62
|7 hr
|A little help
|1
|Brandon Lee Stratton errl
|11 hr
|Wondering
|26
|Gail Nu Nu Jones
|12 hr
|Friend or not
|11
|Who knows Duke???
|20 hr
|Fromsomeonewhoknows
|13
|michael cinnamon is 31 (Nov '11)
|22 hr
|Tecumbas
|59
|Has anyone seen Stacy Leah?
|22 hr
|Really
|3
|How can i get a Small loan for single mom?
|Sun
|Makeasmile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC