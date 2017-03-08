At town halls, GOP caught between Trump, angry voters

In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the American Legion Post 34, in Lawrenceburg, Ky. President Donald Trump has been in the White House only a little more than a month and already he's making things awfully uncomfortable for some of his fellow Republicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.