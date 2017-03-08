At town halls, GOP caught between Trump, angry voters
In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the American Legion Post 34, in Lawrenceburg, Ky. President Donald Trump has been in the White House only a little more than a month and already he's making things awfully uncomfortable for some of his fellow Republicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lawrenceburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas station corner of 62
|7 hr
|A little help
|1
|Brandon Lee Stratton errl
|11 hr
|Wondering
|26
|Gail Nu Nu Jones
|12 hr
|Friend or not
|11
|Who knows Duke???
|20 hr
|Fromsomeonewhoknows
|13
|michael cinnamon is 31 (Nov '11)
|22 hr
|Tecumbas
|59
|Has anyone seen Stacy Leah?
|22 hr
|Really
|3
|How can i get a Small loan for single mom?
|Sun
|Makeasmile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC