EKU students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Fifty-two Eastern Kentucky University students were recently recognized for outstanding academic achievement and inducted into the University's chapter of Phi Kappa Phi. The inductees included seniors and graduate students at the top 10 percent of their class and juniors at the top 7.5 percent.

