EKU students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi -
Fifty-two Eastern Kentucky University students were recently recognized for outstanding academic achievement and inducted into the University's chapter of Phi Kappa Phi. The inductees included seniors and graduate students at the top 10 percent of their class and juniors at the top 7.5 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Lawrenceburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants to give some head
|2 hr
|Haha
|8
|Brandon Lee Stratton errl
|2 hr
|Nona
|4
|Hadawreck body shop
|2 hr
|been screwed as well
|6
|Michael Cinnamon Internet/Mail Fraud
|6 hr
|Michael sukme
|9
|Clif Bass
|10 hr
|Chrome
|6
|Anne droyd
|11 hr
|Michael ass
|1
|michael cinnamon is 31 (Nov '11)
|13 hr
|Sabrina
|48
Find what you want!
Search Lawrenceburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC