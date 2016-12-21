Fallen KSP Trooper to be Honored with Memorial Highway Fallen Trooper Memorial Highway Dedication in honor of Trooper Eric K. Chrisman, will take place Monday, November 28, 2016 at 4pmCT/5pmET, at Ninevah Christian Church, 1195 Ninevah Rd., Lawrenceburg, KY. In honor and recognition of KSP Trooper Chrisman's line of duty death, KY 326 in Anderson County will be renamed the 'Trooper Eric Keith Chrisman Memorial Highway'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.