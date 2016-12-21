Alex F. Young, Taylor County, KY
Alex F. Young, Taylor County, KY He was a former Jefferson County Police Officer and was awarded the Meritorious Service Award from Senator Mitch McConnell. After moving to Lawrenceburg, KY, he worked with the Department of Emergency Services in Frankfort where he retired.
