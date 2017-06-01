Woman sentenced to 11 months in priso...

Woman sentenced to 11 months in prison for stealing from Lawrence children at group home

Thursday Jun 1

A woman has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for stealing from children under her care at a Lawrence group home. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 37-year-old Jennifer Silva Guerrero, of Lawrence, also will serve 18 months of probation after she is released from prison and must pay nearly $8,000 in restitution to at least nine of her victims.

