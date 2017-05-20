University community remembers longtime faculty member, administrator Robert Cobb
Robert Cobb wore many hats during his time at the University of Kansas, ranging from professor of English to Dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences to executive vice chancellor. "Robert Cobb was a talented and dedicated administrator and a devoted teacher and faculty member who served our university well in a wide variety of often challenging roles," said Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little.
