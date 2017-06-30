University announces spring 2017 hono...

University announces spring 2017 honor roll

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: University of Kansas

More than 5,250 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2017 semester. The students, from KU's Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 90 of 105 Kansas counties, 43 other states and territories, and 40 other countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Jun 24 Wesley Nathaniel ... 26
Make me be your bitch May '17 Pantieboy 2
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May '17 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,644 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC