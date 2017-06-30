University announces spring 2017 honor roll
More than 5,250 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2017 semester. The students, from KU's Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 90 of 105 Kansas counties, 43 other states and territories, and 40 other countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Jun 24
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|26
|Make me be your bitch
|May '17
|Pantieboy
|2
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May '17
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC