Topeka man to undergo psychiatric eva...

Topeka man to undergo psychiatric evaluation before trial in boy's 2014 traffic death

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Marvin Leroy Tibbs III, 36, is charged with alternate counts of reckless second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter in the death of a child, Trenton Feliciano. A 36-year-old man charged in the traffic death of an 8-year-old boy will undergo an evaluation at Larned State Hospital to determine whether he is competent for trial, a judge ordered Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make me be your bitch May 26 Pantieboy 2
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May 12 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar '17 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC