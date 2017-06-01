Topeka man to undergo psychiatric evaluation before trial in boy's 2014 traffic death
Marvin Leroy Tibbs III, 36, is charged with alternate counts of reckless second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter in the death of a child, Trenton Feliciano. A 36-year-old man charged in the traffic death of an 8-year-old boy will undergo an evaluation at Larned State Hospital to determine whether he is competent for trial, a judge ordered Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make me be your bitch
|May 26
|Pantieboy
|2
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May 12
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC