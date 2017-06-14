Topeka entrepreneur Cody Foster shares business insight with TopCity interns

Cody Foster spoke to TopCity interns Wednesday about his personal business story as a co-founder of Advisors Excel and also shared what he's learned about becoming a leader TopCity interns caught a glimpse of financial and business success Wednesday when Topeka entrepreneur Cody Foster shared his personal story and tips for leadership growth. Foster was the featured speaker at a boxed-lunch event as part of Forge initiative TopCity Interns, which is bringing together more than 170 interns in the capital city for events that celebrate Topeka and offer the young professionals a variety of insights into the business world.

