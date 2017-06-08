Three people jailed in connection with Lawrence robbery, other incidents

Lawrence police identified the three people as El Moses Blackwell, 27; Joshua Lee Gardner, 27; and Chrystal Marie White, 44. Officer Drew Fennelly said police were investigating three incidents involving victims being threatened with firearms between 5:37 and 5:42 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects were taken into custody after a short car chase and foot pursuit near the 1500 block of Hanscom Road.

