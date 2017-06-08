Three people jailed in connection with Lawrence robbery, other incidents
Lawrence police identified the three people as El Moses Blackwell, 27; Joshua Lee Gardner, 27; and Chrystal Marie White, 44. Officer Drew Fennelly said police were investigating three incidents involving victims being threatened with firearms between 5:37 and 5:42 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects were taken into custody after a short car chase and foot pursuit near the 1500 block of Hanscom Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make me be your bitch
|May 26
|Pantieboy
|2
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May 12
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC