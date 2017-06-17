The Granada to close Massachusetts St...

The Granada to close Massachusetts St. Saturday night for first-ever live outdoor concert

Saturday Jun 17

Kawehi, a Lawrence native, is one of four performers singing at the first ever "Live on Mass" concert in downtown Lawrence at 6:30 p.m. June 24. Kawehi, a Lawrence native, is one of four performers singing at the first ever "Live on Mass" concert in downtown Lawrence at 6:30 p.m. June 24. The Get Up Kids, originally a Lawrence band, will be the headliners for the first ever "Live on Mass" concert series at 6:30 p.m. June 24. LAWRENCE - On Saturday, Lawrence is closing down the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street for a free concert in front of the Granada Theatre.

Lawrence, KS

