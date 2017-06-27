Survey names the best restaurants in ...

Survey names the best restaurants in Kansas, and Wichita falls short

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

According to a just released survey by the Kansas Restaurant & Hospitality Association, Lawrence's Free State Brewing Co. is the best restaurant in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Jun 24 Wesley Nathaniel ... 26
Make me be your bitch May '17 Pantieboy 2
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May '17 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC