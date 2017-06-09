Still singing after all these years: ...

Still singing after all these years: Topekan, 92, to be honored for 65 years in church choir

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Leo Hines, second from left, will celebrate 65 years in the Westminister Presbyterian Church choir on Sunday, June 11. Other choir members pictured with Hines are, from left, Nancy Epoch, Josh Svaty and Steve Bergstrom. Most members of Westminster Presbyterian Church, even those who've been around since the early 1950s, can't remember a time when Leo Hines wasn't singing in the church choir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make me be your bitch May 26 Pantieboy 2
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May 12 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar '17 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC