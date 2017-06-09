Still singing after all these years: Topekan, 92, to be honored for 65 years in church choir
Leo Hines, second from left, will celebrate 65 years in the Westminister Presbyterian Church choir on Sunday, June 11. Other choir members pictured with Hines are, from left, Nancy Epoch, Josh Svaty and Steve Bergstrom. Most members of Westminster Presbyterian Church, even those who've been around since the early 1950s, can't remember a time when Leo Hines wasn't singing in the church choir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make me be your bitch
|May 26
|Pantieboy
|2
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May 12
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC