Still singing after all these years: Topekan, 92, to be honored for 65 years in church choir

Leo Hines, second from left, will celebrate 65 years in the Westminister Presbyterian Church choir on Sunday, June 11. Other choir members pictured with Hines are, from left, Nancy Epoch, Josh Svaty and Steve Bergstrom. Most members of Westminster Presbyterian Church, even those who've been around since the early 1950s, can't remember a time when Leo Hines wasn't singing in the church choir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.