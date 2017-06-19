Rock 'til You Drop
Punk rock band Sweet Ascent, Lawrence, will be headlining Battle of the Bands 7 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory St., before heading off on a short stint with Vans Warped Tour and later recording their first full-length studio album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|26
|Make me be your bitch
|May 26
|Pantieboy
|2
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May '17
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC