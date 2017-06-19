Rock 'til You Drop

Thursday Jun 22

Punk rock band Sweet Ascent, Lawrence, will be headlining Battle of the Bands 7 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory St., before heading off on a short stint with Vans Warped Tour and later recording their first full-length studio album.

