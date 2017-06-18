Rental costs outpace wages in Topeka and Kansas
The cost of rent is outpacing wages in Kansas and across the country. THe average renter in Kansas makes just over $13 per hour, but afford a modest apartment at fair market value, renters need to make $15.59, according to a recent report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Jun 19
|Bill
|25
|Make me be your bitch
|May 26
|Pantieboy
|2
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May '17
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC