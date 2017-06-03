Prepare for a feast of Food & Fun

Prepare for a feast of Food & Fun

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Capital-Journal

We reached out to you earlier this year in a market survey in part crafted to help us tailor our coverage to your interests. You had a lot to say! More than 3,000 of you went online to take the survey in the first four days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make me be your bitch May 26 Pantieboy 2
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May 12 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar '17 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC