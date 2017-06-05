Man in custody after fleeing from tro...

Man in custody after fleeing from troopers, leaving small child in...

No injuries reported in incident, which ended around 10:15 a.m. Monday near S.W. 42nd and Martin Drive A man who Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said led them on a high-speed chase was in custody Monday morning outside the Studentreasures Publishing company near S.W. 42nd and Martin Drive. One person was in custody after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase on the Kansas Turnpike, crashing his stolen car, then leaving a small child in the vehicle as he fled into a nearby business in an industrial park on the south side of Topeka.

