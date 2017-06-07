Lawrence Police looking for suspects ...

Lawrence Police looking for suspects after armed robbery where a firearm was discharged

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Capital-Journal

An armed robbery incident occurred just prior to 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of W. 24th in Lawrence. Lawrence police are looking for three black male suspects Wednesday after an armed robbery to a home Tuesday night in Lawrence.

