Lawrence man injured early Monday after swerving to miss deer on Kansas Turnpike

Monday Jun 12

A Lawrence man was injured early Monday when the vehicle he was driving swerved to miss a deer on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike near Bonner Springs. According to the turnpike's crash log, Swan, who was wearing a seat belt, attempted to avoid hitting a deer and his vehicle went into the ditch.

