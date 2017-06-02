At Home: KU students design, build pa...

At Home: KU students design, build passive solar house

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Capital-Journal

University of Kansas students participating in the School of Architecture, Design and Planning's Studio 804 design-build program constructed a passive solar house on the east side of Lawrence. The home's steel exterior is reminiscent of the Lustron houses developed in the United States after World War II in response to the shortage of housing for veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make me be your bitch May 26 Pantieboy 2
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May 12 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar '17 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC