At Home: KU students design, build passive solar house
University of Kansas students participating in the School of Architecture, Design and Planning's Studio 804 design-build program constructed a passive solar house on the east side of Lawrence. The home's steel exterior is reminiscent of the Lustron houses developed in the United States after World War II in response to the shortage of housing for veterans.
