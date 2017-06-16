At Home: And the water runs through it
Jeanne and Dan Woodard, of Topeka, will show off their backyard pond during the 26th annual Topeka Area Water Garden Society's Pond Tour on June 24 and 25. Nine ponds and the Ward-Meade Botanical Gardens will be showcased during the tour. Old tree branches are positioned alongside the outer edge of the pond to add interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|24
|Make me be your bitch
|May 26
|Pantieboy
|2
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May '17
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC