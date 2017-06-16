At Home: And the water runs through it

At Home: And the water runs through it

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Jeanne and Dan Woodard, of Topeka, will show off their backyard pond during the 26th annual Topeka Area Water Garden Society's Pond Tour on June 24 and 25. Nine ponds and the Ward-Meade Botanical Gardens will be showcased during the tour. Old tree branches are positioned alongside the outer edge of the pond to add interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) 5 hr Wesley Nathaniel ... 24
Make me be your bitch May 26 Pantieboy 2
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May '17 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC