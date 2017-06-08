Angela Karlin directing Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships
"Angela is a seasoned financial aid administrator who has risen through the ranks in both the private and public higher education sector," said Vice Provost for Enrollment Matt Melvin. "Her familiarity with federal financial aid compliance regulations, expertise in utilizing aid from all sources to ensure the achievement of enrollment goals, and commitment to serving students and their families will be instrumental to KU as we continue to develop and revise strategies designed to secure KU's preferred enrollment future."
