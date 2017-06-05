Alumna donates $400,000 to arts at KU

A $400,000 gift from a University of Kansas alumna who devoted decades of her life to acting and volunteering with the Lawrence Community Theatre will benefit the KU School of Music and the Department of Dance. The bequest from the estate of Jane Wofford Malin of Lawrence establishes Malin Opportunity Funds for Dance and Music, with $200,000 going to each area for unrestricted use.

