Aloha from Maue: Searching for gnomes...

Aloha from Maue: Searching for gnomes and details on the new Fuzzy's Tacos

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Capital-Journal

I found myself dragging a photographer through a park in Lawrence in search of a spray-painted gnome last week. I love looking for quirky events like this, and the Lawrence Library's summer reading event, "Game of Gnomes: A fitness adventure into the great ungnome" was right up my alley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make me be your bitch May 26 Pantieboy 2
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May '17 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar '17 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,087 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC